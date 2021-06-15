GOP operative's pick for broadcasting board prompts concern

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice's nomination of a Republican Party operative to a public broadcasting oversight board has prompted concern about the appointee's credentials and whether the GOP governor will use his political muscle to fill multiple expired seats.
Members of the state Senate Confirmations Committee received notice Friday of the pending appointment of Greg Thomas to the state Educational Broadcasting Authority, which is the governing body of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.