There are primaries in three wards. Residents are asked to vote for no more than two candidates in their respective ward. Below are small biographies submitted by the candidates. The incumbents are noted. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order in their respective ward.

Second Ward

Mike Gaydos (R)

Current job: I have been employed in the market research industry for the past 18 years and am currently an operations manager for a local market research company in Trumbull. For nearly 20 years, I was also an on-air personality at WEBE108 and WICC600 radio.

Education: Christian Heritage School, Trumbull; Sacred Heart University.

The most important issue in this election: One of the main reasons I’m running as a candidate and also as a father is to be a strong voice in support of education. I want to help build stronger lines of communication between the Board of Aldermen and the Board of Education.

Other issues: I want to maintain our low taxes. I want to be an advocate for better services for our seniors. I am a proponent of fair, balanced, and responsible downtown development and I see great value in finding better parking options for downtown residents and businesses. I am committed to being part of a team that will help keep Shelton to be a great place to live and raise a family.

Family: My wife, Anne, is currently a member of the Board of Education. We have one daughter, Samantha, who is a fifth grader at Perry Hill School.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: City of Shelton, Board of Apportionment and Taxation 2017-19

Campaign website: www.facebook.com/hereforshelton.

Stanley Kudej (R), incumbent

Work experience: Kudej retired from Allied Signal after 37 years and was a local 1010 UAW official in charge of workmen’s compensation.

Family: He and his late wife, Pat, have three children and seven grandchildren.

Background: A nearly lifelong resident of Shelton, Kudej is an Army veteran and a member of American Legion Post 16, where he has served as treasurer of its baseball team. He is a longtime member of Shelton’s Czech Club and a corporator of the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley. He was elected to the Board of Aldermen in 2001 and an advocate of low taxes. A strong supporter of recreational opportunities for residents, he has been a Shelton Parks and Recreation Commission member for more than 25 years and Shelton National Little League President for more than 30 years. During that time he played an essential role starting the Challenger Little League for handicapped children.

Eric McPhearson (R), incumbent

Work experience: McPherson worked in the security and public safety fields for more than 25 years and helped to create Shelton’s Office of Emergency Management.

The most important issue in this election: He is a strong supporter of low taxes and balancing Shelton’s growth, development, and open space. He especially believes that government must live within its means. A strong and a tireless advocate for the downtown area, he has worked with police officials to enhance public safety for safer neighborhoods. He successfully led efforts to have Shelton’s anti-blight ordinance amended to force absentee landlords to clean up their property, and has worked through the Street Committee to see that roads are repaired.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: A Shelton resident for most of his life, he is a longtime member of St. Joseph Parish. He is experienced in city government, having been elected in 1989 to the Board of Apportionment & Taxation and in 1991 to the Board of Aldermen where he served four terms. He was re-elected to the board in 2009, serving on the Public Health and Safety Committee and currently is Street Committee chairman. In 2015, he was elected as vice president of the board.

Third Ward

John Anglace, Jr. (R), incumbent

Education: Bullard Havens Tech. School; University of Bridgeport; B.A., industrial relations.

The most important issue in this election: Tax stability/good education/senior tax stability.

Other issues: Fire, police emergency services; senior center services.

Family: Two children, five grandchildren.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Board of A&T, Board of Aldermen (28 years); Lions Club, American Legion, Boy Scouts.

Cris Balamaci (R), incumbent

Current job: Employed by the largest private sector healthcare system in the state of New York (70,000 employees) as a director of risk management programs; former vice president of risk management in the public sector for a major metropolitan New York healthcare corp. for 10 years; prior to career in risk management, was a dedicated clinician in private practice in Southern California; maintains board certification - National Commission of Certified Physician Assistants (NCCPA); holds active PA medical license in Connecticut and New York.

Education: Graduate from the University of Oklahoma-College of Medicine - Physician Associate Program (top 10 percent of graduating class).

The most important issue in this election: Devoted to continuing to serve in the community

Family: Longtime Shelton resident; born and raised in Fairfield County.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: U.S.A.F. veteran-commissioned officer affiliated with the Cape Canaveral Shuttle program - as a team member of the Biomedical Corps; member of the American Legion; member of the Western CT Military Officers Association; appointed to Board of Aldermen, July 2017, following the resignation of Lynne Farrell; serving the remainder of Farrell’s term.

As former chairman of the Board of Apportionment & Taxation, I understand the challenges of the city’s budget and the importance of great fiscal leadership to ensure financial stability for the city. I have a strong financial background with drill-down granular focus to identify inconsistencies and more than 20 years in risk management/cost containment.

Peter Squitieri (R)

Education: Mount Vernon City School District; Manhattan College; master’s in health education.

The most important issue in this election: Being a Board of Aldermen to ensure checks and balances and to ensure our city finances are in order.

Other issues: I will work to keep your taxes low, or even lower, while providing infrastructure improvements, a top-notch education for our children, and responsible balanced development. It is also important to have transparency and communication between all Boards and Commissions.

Family: Married for four years with our first child (daughter) on the way in October.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Save Our Shelton; Shelton Communty Vision Coalition

Campaign website: facebook.com/hereforshelton

Gregory Tetro (R)

Current job: Estimator at MARS Electric & Teacher at Porter Chester Institute.

Education: Andrew Warde in Fairfield; Trade School (nights) electrical apprenticeship.

The most important issue in this election: As one of eight members of the board it is important to work together. I want the board to be transparent. The most important goal is to make sure the budget provides adequate funding for our schools and services for our seniors. I will fight to keep taxes low by removing any unnecessary expenditures.

Other issues: I think it is important to work with the other commissions to avoid fights and lawsuits which is part of those unnecessary expenditures. We need to push for new developments that will bring in skilled higher paying jobs. We have to make sure if we have a larger tax base it is also a stronger one.

Family: I have been married to Dianne Socci-Tetro for 37 years. No children. Several nieces and nephews.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Save our Shelton, a group which has fought to strong developments that will give us a strong future. saveourshelton.wixsite.com/index?fbclid=IwAR1pX0ieYeHykGrXcarXXcDCWZqZAflUZ2tq8FqL0PLAGUl6vWbDnvTarGs.

Fourth Ward

Jim Capra (R), incumbent

Current job: Property manager/Avalon Shelton.

Education: Notre Dame High School; Southern CT State University.

The most important issue in this election: 1. Keep taxes low while providing qualities services to all of Shelton. 2. Continue to be a voice for the ward on fair, balanced and responsible development while growing our grand list. 3. Work on improving relationships with all city departments. Eliminate wasteful taxpayer-dollar lawsuits.

Other issues: We have a well-known reputation of keeping taxes low, however, we should also be known for being the #1 city in Fairfield County to raise a family. Let’s continue to bring in more businesses to Shelton and have them raise their families right here.

Family: I have lived in Shelton all my life. I have a wonderful mom and dad and twin sisters as well as a nephew, Anthony.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: If re-elected, I will be serving my third term as 4th Ward alderman! I am currently on the Public Health and Safety Committee. I am a member of The Valley Chamber of Commerce and I routinely volunteer at the Spooner House. I have been active in youth programs at local churches and have done mission work in Guatemala where I sponsor two children, Thania and Diego.

Campaign website: We are on Facebook called “Here for Shelton.”

Noreen M. McGorty (R), incumbent

Current job: I work at an investment advisory firm in Stamford.

Education: Graduated Iona College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a business management major.

The most important issue in this election: The top issue I will address if elected is to continue to hold the line on taxes and to closely manage city spending. The aldermen are the fiscal authority for the city and I take that responsibility very seriously. I pay close attention to the budget and spending.

Other issues: 1) ensuring responsible development and fighting the affordable housing project in Shelton and 2) addressing the communication issue between the Board of Education and the Board of Aldermen. There have been good improvements in this area but so much more is needed. This should include all of the aldermen taking some part in the responsibility of transparency.

Family: I’ve been married to my husband, Ben, for 28 years. I have a daughter, Siobhan, a son, Bennie, daughter-in-law, Florencia, and granddaughter, Savannah.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: The boards/commissions I belong to are Public Health and Safety Committee, the Emergency Medical Services Commission and the Board of Valley Emergency Services.

Maintaining the high standard of living in Shelton, working with the Board of Aldermen to keep the tax rate low and helping to continue the strong economic development that has been happening in the city. In the fourth ward, I will also work with the city and local sports organizations to maintain and improve the Nike site. This is a place that brings the community together.

Bernie Simons (R)

A longtime city resident, I have my own insurance agency and have a financial background. I am here to represent all taxpayers in Shelton.

I feel I am uniquely qualified to serve on the Board of Aldermen considering my years of experience working on city boards and commissions — including serving two terms on the Board of Education. I also have an in depth understanding of city finances having served as chairman of the Board of Apportionment & Taxation as well as city finance committee chairman.

Having served on the Board of Education gives me a unique understanding on how that board operates and what it needs to best serve the school population. I also come in with understand of the city finances, through A&T, so I think I can help bridge the gap that exists between the two boards. For me, it is about cooperation, not competition. I also serve as chair of the city’s Public Building Improvement Committee, on which I have helped work with the Board of Education on several projects — including the new Sunnyside School roof, security enhancements at the elementary schools and the new football stadium — that have come in on time and on budget.

Bernie Simons was not endorsed by the Republican Town Committee at the July caucus but was later asked to run in the fourth ward by RTC members. Simons has the backing of Mayor Mark Lauretti and RTC leadership but is listed on Row B because he petitioned to force the primary.