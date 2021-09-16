GOP's Matt Krause joins race against Texas AG Ken Paxton

Khampha Bouaphanh/AP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Matt Krause, a longtime ally of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, said Thursday he is joining the growing ranks of candidates who will challenge him for his job in 2022.

Paxton is seeking a third term under the cloud of an FBI investigation, set off by an extraordinary revolt by his top deputes last year, and is still awaiting trial on felony securities fraud charges. Republicans George P. Bush and Eva Guzman, a former Texas Supreme Court justice, have already launched GOP primary challenges against Paxton.