GOP's McConnell: Trump morally responsible for Jan. 6 attack ALAN FRAM, Associated Press Feb. 14, 2021 Updated: Feb. 14, 2021 12:47 a.m.
1 of8 Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, walks in the Capitol as the Senate convenes in a rare weekend session for final arguments in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 In this image from video, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., lower center right, and other Republican senators and staff talk on the floor after a vote on the motion to allow witnesses in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Senate Television via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., returns to the chamber after the Senate voted to consider hearing from witnesses in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives as the Senate convenes in a rare weekend session for final arguments in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 In this image from video, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks before the Senate voted to award the Congressional Gold Medal to U.S. Capitol Police offer Eugene Goodman for his actions during the Jan. 6 riot, as the Senate took a break from the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (Senate Television via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
WASHINGTON (AP) — In his speech from the Senate floor, Sen. Mitch McConnell delivered a scalding denunciation of Donald Trump, calling him “morally responsible” for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
But earlier Saturday in his vote on Trump's impeachment, McConnell said “not guilty” because he said a former president could not face trial in the Senate.