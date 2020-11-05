Gang leader gets 18 years for racketeering, drug charges

BOSTON (AP) — The former second in command of the Massachusetts Almighty Latin Kings gang has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling's office said 32-year-old Jorge Rodriguez was sentenced Wednesday in Boston federal court. He pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug charges in June.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez ran a cocaine distribution network in New Bedford that used apartment buildings known as “trap houses” to distribute the narcotics.

During the investigation, Rodriguez was recorded cooking cocaine base, directing violence against rival gang members, handing out discipline, and handling firearms, according to court documents.

A federal grand jury last December indicted 62 leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings. Rodriguez was the first defendant to plead guilty in the case.

Federal prosecutors describe the Latin Kings as a violent gang with members across the nation that sells drugs to generate revenue.