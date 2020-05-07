Gas leak in industrial plant kills 3 in India, sickens more

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A government official says at least three people were killed when a chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India.

Administrator Vinay Chand says several people fainted and were rushed to hospital early Thursday in Vishakhapatnam, a city in Andhra Pradesh state.

Styrene, a synthetic chemical, leaked from the plant of LG Polymers company, Chand said.

Nearly 250 people felt sick in an area of 3kilometres (1.8 miles) complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes, he said.

Authorities deployed 25 ambulances to shift the sick to hospitals and others away from the accident site.