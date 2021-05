TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Prices at the pump increased in New Jersey and around the nation for another week, but analysts say drivers in the Garden State escaped the severe disruptions seen in southern states following the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.06, up six cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2 a gallon a year ago at this time.