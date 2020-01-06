Gas prices haven't changed much in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Weekly gas prices haven't changed much in northern New England in the wake of the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's top general, a gas survey company said Monday.

The latest GasBuddy surveys show that the average price of gas in Vermont is $2.60 a gallon, down nearly a penny from last week. Prices in Maine and New Hampshire went up. In Maine, prices have risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, to $2.58 a gallon.. In New Hampshire, it went up less than a cent, averaging $2.48 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57 Monday. That’s down 2.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 34.3 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said there's a distinct possibility that escalations in tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani may have an affect on gas prices moving forward. But for now, there hasn't been much change.

“Oil markets have risen on the rising risk of Iran retaliating, but until it happens, don't expect gas prices to see much of a jump," DeHaan said.