ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — Gates have been installed at the mouth of a cave in eastern Alabama to protect the habitat of two endangered species that live in the cavern, the state wildlife agency said.

Mined by the Confederacy during the Civil War for saltpeter, a component of gunpowder, Weaver Cave near Anniston is an important home for gray bats and tricolored bats, according to a release from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.