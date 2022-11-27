Georgia Speaker Ralston recalled for friendship beyond party

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston was remembered Sunday as not only a powerful politician, but someone whose care for others transcended partisan and other boundaries, as hundreds gathered in the Republican's hometown of Blue Ridge to remember him after he died on Nov. 16 at age 68.
“David Ralston wanted to connect with people at the heart," said Republican Rep. Randy Nix of LaGrange, one of four speakers to eulogize Ralston. "Politics were important but people were more important. If you were hurting, the R or the D by your name didn’t really matter.”