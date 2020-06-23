Georgia athletic director probed over KKK photo on Facebook

EVANS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia high school athletic director is under investigation, his district said, after he posted a racially insensitive photo on Facebook that trivializes violence perpetrated by the Ku Klux Klan against African Americans.

The post allegedly shared by Lakeside High School Athletic Director Jody Hilley on Sunday shows a Black man dressed in a white hood and robe, news outlets reported.

The post claimed Black people killed more African Americans in six months than the KKK has in 86 years.

The Columbia County School District confirmed that Hilley posted the image on the “Columbia County, GA Online Yard Sale” Facebook page, The Augusta Chronicle reported.

Superintendent Sandra Carraway said the district is investigating. She called the post “completely appalling" and said sharing it on social media was “unacceptable and inappropriate, especially for an educator.”

Hilley didn't immediately respond to comment requests.