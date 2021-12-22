Georgia city closer to demolishing 'Old South' restaurant

SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia city is a big step closer to removing a replica of a well-known restaurant that served Southern staples and lured celebrities but also used racist imagery to evoke the pre-Civil War South.
A task force in the Atlanta suburb of Smyrna recommended last week that Aunt Fanny's Cabin be put up for demolition unless a group comes forward to remove it from city property, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Only the cabin’s fireplace and chimney should be preserved as a monument to Fanny Williams, the restaurant's namesake, the task force said.