Georgia's Abrams announces voter protection program

File- This July 22, 2019, file photo shows former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams addressing the 110th NAACP National Convention, in Detroit. Abrams is set to announce a multimillion-dollar initiative to staff and fund voter protection teams in battleground states across the country ahead of the 2020 elections. An aide familiar with the decision said she'll focus on the new program rather than run for president herself. The aide said Abrams would announce the initiative Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, during a speech before a labor union convention in Las Vegas. less File- This July 22, 2019, file photo shows former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams addressing the 110th NAACP National Convention, in Detroit. Abrams is set to announce a multimillion-dollar ... more Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Georgia's Abrams announces voter protection program 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has announced a multimillion-dollar initiative to staff and fund voter protection teams in battleground states across the country ahead of the 2020 elections.

Abrams said Tuesday that she would focus on that effort rather than run for president herself. She made the announcement during a speech before a labor union convention in Las Vegas.

Abrams had contemplated running for president after gaining national attention during her unsuccessful 2018 bid for Georgia governor.

She lost to Republican Brian Kemp, who was secretary of state in charge of elections during the race. Abrams accused Kemp of suppressing votes. He vehemently denied it.

Voters also reported long wait times and malfunctioning voting equipment.

Abrams says her new group will fight "systematic" voter suppression nationwide.