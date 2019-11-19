Georgia’s ‘turning point’? Debate signals Democratic hopes

In this Nov. 15, 2019, photo, former Georgia House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams, speaks at the National Press Club in Washington. Growth and urbanization has made Georgia's population younger, less native to the state and less white. That, combined with President Donald Trump's struggles among previously GOP-leaning white college graduates, has put Georgia on the cusp of presidential battleground status. The question is how close.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Growth and urbanization, along with President Donald Trump’s struggles among previously GOP-leaning white college graduates, have put Georgia on the cusp of presidential battleground status.

The question is how close.

Republicans acknowledge demographic change but are skeptical the state will swing to Democrats.

As with any competitive electorate, Georgia’s direction will turn on a combination of variables within an electorate that now exceeds 7 million registered voters.

The 2020 elections offer plenty of opportunities for both sides to prove their case.

Georgia will play host to this month’s Democratic presidential debate, featuring 10 candidates. It is being held Wednesday at actor Tyler Perry’s Atlanta film complex.