  FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, Chairman Johnny Isakson, of Georgia, speaks during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Isakson has been hospitalized after he fell and fractured four ribs, Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
    Photo: Alex Brandon, AP
Photo: Alex Brandon, AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson has been hospitalized after he fell and fractured four ribs.

In a news release Wednesday evening, the senator's spokeswoman Amanda Maddox said the 74-year-old fell in his Washington apartment Tuesday night.

Maddox says Isakson is "in pain, but resting and doing well."

The Republican has been a senator since 2005.