Photo: Alex Brandon, AP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson has been hospitalized after he fell and fractured four ribs.
In a news release Wednesday evening, the senator's spokeswoman Amanda Maddox said the 74-year-old fell in his Washington apartment Tuesday night.
Maddox says Isakson is "in pain, but resting and doing well."
The Republican has been a senator since 2005.