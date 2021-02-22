Georgia senators seek term limits, balanced budget conclaves

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans are again pushing for the state to call for conventions to amend the U.S. Constitution to require a balanced federal budget and limit the terms of members of Congress, arguing the state needs to lend its support to disrupting the status quo in Washington.
The state Senate voted 34-20 Monday for both Senate Resolution 28 to limit the number of terms a federal lawmaker can serve and Senate Resolution 29 to require a balanced budget. The measures move to the House for more debate.