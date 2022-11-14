Georgia sheriff investigates jailers shown punching detainee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Security video from a Georgia jail shows a detainee being pushed against a wall by guards and repeated punched in the head and neck after five deputies come into the man's cell.
An attorney for the detainee, 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs, released the video Monday. Civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said authorities should pursue criminal charges against the sheriff's deputies in Camden County who swarmed Hobbs after he was booked for traffic violations and drug possession charges Sept. 3.