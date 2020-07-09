Georgia woman charged in 17-year-old daughter's death

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman accused of neglecting her 17-year-old daughter has been charged with murder and child cruelty in the girl's death, according to authorities.

Clayton County sheriff's deputies arrested Terri Taylor Wednesday, more than six months after the teenager was found unresponsive in Taylor's Jonesboro apartment, the agency said in a statement.

Clayton County police responded to a call Jan. 6 and discovered the juvenile victim in the apartment, which was found to be “extremely disorderly," contained little food and had an “infestation of insects," according to the sheriff's office.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Medical professionals determined the teenager was sick for more than a day before she died, officials said. Investigators added that a sibling said the victim was unable to speak, eat or drink prior to her death.

The victim's name was not released.

Taylor remained in jail without bond Thursday, news outlets reported. It was unclear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.