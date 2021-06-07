German state vote triumph boosts Merkel's center-right bloc

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right bloc claimed momentum Monday for the September election that will choose Germany's next leader after a larger-than-expected win in the last regional ballot before the nation votes. But the victory in a sparsely populated eastern state where it faced a challenge from the far right was mostly a triumph for the popular state governor.
Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union won Sunday’s election in Saxony-Anhalt with 37.1% of the vote, far ahead of the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, with 20.8%. Pre-election polls had pointed to a much narrower outcome.