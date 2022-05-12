German teen detained in suspected school attack plot

BERLIN (AP) — A 16-year-old student was detained in Germany for allegedly plotting an attack on a local secondary school in the western city of Essen after police seized weapons and bomb-making materials from his apartment, authorities said Thursday.
An overnight search of the suspect's apartment yielded bomb-making materials and large amounts of right-wing extremist, antisemitic and anti-Muslim writings in the teen’s possession, state interior minister Herbert Reul told a press conference. Essen police said they also found spears and other sharp weapons.