Germany: 3 more workers found dead at industrial blast site July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 11:23 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — The known death toll from an explosion at a German industrial park grew to five Thursday after authorities said the bodies of three more people were recovered from the chemical manufacturing site.
Two people are still missing following Tuesday's explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark industrial park, located in the city of Leverkusen, near Cologne..