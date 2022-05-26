Germany: G-7 nations can lead the way on ending coal use

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's energy and climate minister said Thursday that the Group of Seven wealthy nations can lead the way on ending the use of coal, a heavily polluting fossil fuel that's responsible for a large chunk of global greenhouse gas emissions.
Senior officials from the G-7 countries are holding a three-day meeting in Berlin during which they will seek to agree common targets for the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy that scientists say is urgently needed to curb climate change.