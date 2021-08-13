Germany commemorates 60 years since building of Berlin Wall Aug. 13, 2021 Updated: Aug. 13, 2021 5:47 a.m.
1 of5 Visitors stand in front of remains of the Berlin Wall at the Wall memorial at Bernauer Strasse at the eve 60th anniversary of the construction of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. On Aug. 13, 1961 the East German government began constructing the Berlin Wall to split Berlin in an east and west part and marking a new step in the Could War between the western alliance and the communistic eastern block. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Photos of victims of the Berlin Wall are illuminated by the sun at the Wall memorial at Bernauer Strasse at the eve 60th anniversary of the construction of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. On Aug. 13, 1961 the East German government began constructing the Berlin Wall to split Berlin in an east and west part and marking a new step in the Could War between the western alliance and the communistic eastern block. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 A man looks at photos of victims of the Berlin Wall at the Wall memorial at Bernauer Strasse at the eve 60th anniversary of the construction of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. On Aug. 13, 1961 the East German government began constructing the Berlin Wall to split Berlin in an east and west part and marking a new step in the Could War between the western alliance and the communistic eastern block. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Friday commemorated 60 years since the day East German authorities started building the Berlin Wall, where at least 140 people were killed over three decades trying to flee to the west.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called its construction from Aug. 13, 1961, onward the “beginning of the end” for the communist regime, which claimed at the time that the wall was designed to protect the country from fascism.