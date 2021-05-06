Germany makes AstraZeneca vaccine available to all adults DAVID RISING, Associated Press May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 1:13 p.m.
1 of8 A man sits in his car as he is vaccinated with AstraZeneca in a tent on the parking lot of a supermarket in Pforzheim, southern Germany, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A doctor who could not get rid of her AstraZeneca vaccine in her doctor's office decided to offer some 250 doses in drive-in location at the supermarket. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 A woman sits in a car as she is vaccinated with AstraZeneca in a tent on the parking lot of a supermarket in Pforzheim, southern Germany, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A doctor who could not get rid of her AstraZeneca vaccine in her doctor's office decided to offer some 250 doses in drive-in location at the supermarket. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Medical staff prepares Moderna vaccination in a vaccination mobile on a square at the district Chorweiler in Cologne, Germany, Monday, May 3, 2021. The city of Cologne started a program to bring COVID-19 vaccination to people living in this neighborhood with a high corona incidence. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Cars with people waiting for AstraZeneca vaccination queue in front of a tent on the parking lot of a supermarket in Pforzheim, southern Germany, Wednesday, May 5, 2021. A doctor who could not get rid of her AstraZeneca vaccine in her doctor's office decided to offer some 250 doses in drive-in location at the supermarket. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Chancellor Angela Merkel is driven away in her limousine after her vote in the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 6, 2021. In a roll-call vote, one item of the amendment to the Infection Protection Act was voted on. Earlier, the Bundestag decided on relief for vaccinated and recovered persons. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Michael Kappeler/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is making the AstraZeneca vaccine available immediately to all adults in a push to get as many people inoculated against COVID-19 as quickly as possible, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Thursday.
Millions of doses of AstraZeneca have been safely administered in Europe, but concerns linger over a rare type of blood clot seen in an extremely small number of recipients. That has prompted some people in Germany, even those in high-risk groups, to hold off on getting the shot, preferring to wait for another vaccine.