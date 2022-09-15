Germany marks 70 years of compensating Holocaust survivors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BERLIN (AP) — The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Thursday that Germany had agreed to pay approximately $1.2 billion (euros) for home care and compensation for Holocaust survivors living around the world in 2023, bringing the overall amount of compensation Germany has paid to more than 80 billion euros.
The announcement came as Germany marked the 70th anniversary of the signing of the compensation agreement that made it possible for Holocaust survivors to receive a measure of justice — the so-called Luxembourg Agreements.