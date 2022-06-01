Germany to send Kyiv anti-aircraft missiles, radar systems June 1, 2022 Updated: June 1, 2022 4:25 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that his country will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems, stepping up arms deliveries amid criticism that Germany isn’t doing enough to help Kyiv.
Scholz told lawmakers that the government has decided to provide Ukraine with IRIS-T missiles developed by Germany together with other NATO nations.