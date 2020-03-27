Gidwani offers a meal to Shelton’s hungry families

Board of Aldermen member David Gidwani Photo: Contributed Photo

SHELTON — Alderman David Gidwani wants to put some food on the table for those Shelton residents struggling with the coronavirus pandemic that is forcing so many into straitened means.

Gidwani is teaming with Antonio’s Italian Style Pizza, 12A Bridgeport Ave., to provide a pizza to needy, hungry city residents — all paid for by the alderman.

“I have been blessed, and I want to give back,” said Gidwani. “It is all out of my pocket. I would hope that people would not misuse my generosity. All I ask is that, once they are back on their feet, they pay it forward.”

Gidwani first announced his effort on his alderman Facebook page, saying “I know, for some families, having the kids home all day will put a strain on the budget due to more groceries and loss of wages.

“If any Shelton family begins to struggle to put food on their table, please private message me or anyone else who is willing to help in comments below willing to help families,” stated Gidwani. “No shame whatsoever. We have to help and love our neighbors. We can do this together.

“I truly believe in humanity. God bless our city, our state, our nation, our world during this pandemic,” added Gidwani.

Gidwani also got the word out on the Friday edition of NPL’s Chaz and AJ radio show.

Residents who wish to contact Gidwani’s can email davidbrandy95@gmail.com or visit Gidwani’s Facebook page. People can also call ahead to Antonio’s Italian Style Pizza to place the order and state the pizza purchase related to Gidwani’s offer.