Gipson: Mississippi State Fair will reopen for extra days

A masked Giles Parish, 7, waves to his aunt Pam Tompkins of Vicksburg, Miss., as he rides the merry-go-round at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The fair's grand opening went ahead as planned amid criticism that masks will not be required at the event after Gov. Tate Reeves repealed the state's mask mandate. However, the state agriculture commissioner had boxes of face masks at each entrance for those who wanted one. less A masked Giles Parish, 7, waves to his aunt Pam Tompkins of Vicksburg, Miss., as he rides the merry-go-round at the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The fair's grand opening ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Gipson: Mississippi State Fair will reopen for extra days 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Fair closed late Sunday after 12-day run, but state Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson says officials will take the unusual step of reopening the fair this coming weekend.

Gipson said Monday on Twitter that days are being added because Hurricane Delta brought rain that hurt attendance during the first weekend.

Fair officials were working on details of reopening, including information about how many vendors will remain.

The fair was also affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Tate Reeves lifted Mississippi’s statewide mask mandate before the fair started. Gipson encouraged people at the fair to wear masks if they could not maintain social distance.

Overall attendance figures for the 12 days were not immediately available Monday.