Girl Scouts / Contributed photo

SHELTON — Girl Scout cookie sales season is back, and residents will have plenty of opportunities to load on their favorites over the next few weeks.

Sales will be on Saturday at DJ’s Pizza/Plaza Diner on Bridgeport Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Mohegan School bus loop and Sunnyside School bus loop, both from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and at TJ Maxx from noon to 4 p.m., by the door.