Girl Scouts help bring comfort to Griffin Emergency Department patients

Brownie and Daisy Scouts from Girl Scout Troops 38392 and 38325 recently donated children's books, magazine and toys to Griffin Hospital's Emergency Department.

Girl Scout Troops 38392 and 38325, of Milford, helped make visits to the Griffin Hospital Emergency Department a little more comforting with a donation of books, magazines and toys.

Griffin recently started collecting items and activities, such as paperback books, crossword puzzles, toys and playing cards, to help patients, especially children, feel more comfortable during their stay in the Emergency Department.

Maggie Cole, a patient safety monitor at Griffin and leader for Girl Scout Troops 38392 and 38325, heard about the need and organized collections that included area troops as well. The Scouts delivered several bags of children’s books, magazines and toys to the Emergency Department recently.

“We are very grateful to Maggie and all the scouts for this donation,” said ER Nurse Susan Rupar. “We plan to have a cart with books and items to help patients pass the time as they wait for test results or for treatment.”