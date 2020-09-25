Girl dies after siblings, mother pulled from burning home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A 2-year-old girl who was among three children and their mother pulled Thursday from a burning home in northeastern Indiana has died, the local coroner's office said Friday.

Hazel DeFord of Fort Wayne was pronounced dead shortly after she was brought Thursday to a local hospital, said Christopher Meihls, deputy coroner for the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy has been completed, but DeFord's cause of death and manner of death is pending, he said.

Authorities said DeFord, her two siblings and their mother were taken to a hospital in critical condition after they were pulled from their burning home about 5 a.m. Thursday.

The conditions of the two siblings and their mother were not available Friday and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, The Journal Gazette reported.