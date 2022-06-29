Giuliani associate Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press June 29, 2022 Updated: June 29, 2022 1:09 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, arrives at the federal courthouse with his wife Svetlana Parnas in New York, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Parnas, who was convicted of campaign finance crimes at trial and later pleaded guilty to a separate fraud charge is asking that he be spared from prison at his sentencing. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, arrives at the federal courthouse with his wife Svetlana Parnas in New York, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Parnas, who was convicted of campaign finance crimes at trial and later pleaded guilty to a separate fraud charge is asking that he be spared from prison at his sentencing. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, arrives at the federal courthouse with his wife Svetlana Parnas in New York, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Parnas, who was convicted of campaign finance crimes at trial and later pleaded guilty to a separate fraud charge is asking that he be spared from prison at his sentencing. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Lev Parnas, left, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, and his lawyer Joseph Bondy, right, take selfie in front of the federal courthouse, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. Parnas, 50, who was convicted of campaign finance crimes at trial and later pleaded guilty to a separate fraud charge, is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, arrives at the federal courthouse with his wife Svetlana Parnas in New York, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Parnas, who was convicted of campaign finance crimes at trial and later pleaded guilty to a separate fraud charge is asking that he be spared from prison at his sentencing. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Lev Parnas, left, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, and his lawyer Joseph Bondy, right, take selfie in front of the federal courthouse, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. Parnas, 50, who was convicted of campaign finance crimes at trial and later pleaded guilty to a separate fraud charge, is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday. Yuki Iwamura/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
NEW YORK (AP) — Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who was a figure in President Donald Trump's first impeachment investigation, was sentenced Wednesday to a year and eight months in prison for fraud and campaign finance crimes.
Parnas, who had helped Giuliani connect with Ukrainian figures as part of a campaign to dig up dirt on President Joe Biden's son, had sought leniency on the grounds that he’d helped the Congressional probe.
Written By
LARRY NEUMEISTER