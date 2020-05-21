Going for the big tuna: Shelton native Aldo Addario featured on Discovery Channel

SHELTON — A young boy’s dream of professional fishing will play out for his adult self Friday on the Discovery Channel.

Shelton native Aldo Addario fell in love with fishing young, but as his angling skills increased, so did his desire to turn his hobby into a profitable operation. These days, he regularly hooks thousands of pounds of tuna off the coast of Gloucester, Mass., in The Gladiator, the 47-foot boat he captains.

And now Addario’s fishing prowess will be on display for all to see in a new Discovery Channel reality series, All On The Line, which premieres Friday at 9 p.m.

“I took a hobby, something I truly love doing, and turned it into a career,” said Addario, who has since moved to Branford but retains deep roots in Shelton to this day.

When producers for the new Discovery Channel reality show began calling for participants, Addario said he knew he was right for the job.

The plot of the show is simple. Addario, a captain himself, acts as deck boss under the command of captain Johnny Johnson, owner of The Subdivider. He said his role becomes one of mentor for greenhorn Josh Courchesne, a young up-and-coming fisherman with whom he says he has developed a strong relationship and great respect for over the years.

During the week captain and crew put into The Subdivider, “We gave our heart and soul to this,” said Addario. “We fished the second half of the season … September, October, November. It’s rough seas then. And let me tell you, it was rough out there. But we did it.”

The show highlights the fishermen who have placed the livelihood of their families on the line as they work together toward a shared goal. Addario said unlike other television reality fishing series, this is not a competition, rather a view into the world of big game tuna fishing.

When Addario is not fishing, he works commercial construction with Naugatuck-based APM Builders owned by Joseph Wilcox.

“I have to thank Joe for putting up with me and my crazy love of catching fish,” said Addario.

