Golden Corral settles lawsuit alleging racial discrimination

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Golden Corral restaurant in Virginia has settled a lawsuit by two black women who accused it of racial discrimination.

The Roanoke Times reported Wednesday that lawyers have confirmed the case was settled just before a trial was set to begin on July 29. Phyllis Williams and her daughter said the Roanoke restaurant and two of its white employees accused Williams of putting chicken legs in her purse while eating at the restaurant's buffet in 2017.

A restaurant manager announced he would search Williams' purse and check security video. The Williamses called police and left. The restaurant said the issue wasn't handled properly and pledged to retrain staff. The family later sued.

Settlement specifics aren't detailed in court filings and haven't been released by either party.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com