Golf event raised $30K for Shelton Boys & Girls Club

The team of Matt Andreana, Mike Andreana, Steve Geissler and Martin Occhino earned the top gross overall score at the Boys & Girls of Lower Naugatuck Valley golf tournament Aug. 24.

SHELTON — Golfers hit the links at Brownson Country Club and earned more than $30,000 for a good cause.

The annual John “Red” Larsen Golf Classic Aug. 24 featured dozens of golfers and raised money for the Boys and Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley.

The team of Matt Andreana, Mike Andreana, Steve Geissler and Martin Occhino with a score of 56 placed first for gross overall score. The team of Jay Correia, Jim Queen, Doug Rossetti and Jeff Toni with a score of 57 placed second in that category.

The team of Vincent Grabowski, Lexanne Kroll, Rob Manger Jr. and Joe Eaton with a score of 50 placed first in net overall score. The team of Chris Jones, Ron Kearns Pat Kelley and Rob Smith with a score of 52 placed second.

More than 50 organizations and individuals — highlighted by gold sponsors Ultimate Software and an anonymous friend of the club — sponsored this year’s tournament.

The annual golf tournament was named after Red Larsen, long-time Boys and Girls Club board member. Larsen served on the board for decades and as chairman of the golf tournament for more than 20 years.

He would often be stuffing “tee favor bags” for the golfers the day before the tournament or putting sponsor signs out on the course early in the morning on tournament day, the organization said. The tournament has run every year since 1972.

Red’s son Clay Larsen held a long-drive contest on the 16th hole. Any golfer who could outdrive Larsen received an extra ticket for the 50/50 raffle.

“The best part was to hear a number of great stories of how much my Dad made an impact on people,” Larsen said. “It was a great tribute to the club for its impact in the community and a great tribute to Red, who loved the club and loved the game of golf.”

The Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley has aided young people in the area for more than 60 years with programs ranging from homework assistance to nutrition to sports.

Proceeds from the golf classic help provide services regardless of a family’s ability to pay.

For more information about the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, visit www.BGC-LNV.org.

