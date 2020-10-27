Goncalves seeks state House seat

Democrat Jose Goncalves, a Shelton resident for nearly 40 years, will again try to unseat incumbent Republican Ben McGorty.

For more than 25 years, Goncalves worked for the Bridgeport Board of Education and is a member of its Executive Union Board. Goncalves has volunteered with the Shelton Youth Soccer Program at the Boys and Girls Club. He has also served on the Shelton Board of Education.

What is your reason for seeking election?

My main reason for seeking office is to have access to affordable health care for every Connecticut citizen.

What areas will you work on to aid the city of Shelton?

My focus would be on cleaning up contaminated sites downtown and aiding in development of the downtown. I would work to get more funding for education, cleaning up the parks and putting in sidewalks in the business areas on Bridgeport Avenue so people could walk and shop.

What are the major issues facing the state in the coming legislative session?

The areas of focus are COVID-19, affordable health care and the budget.

What are three major areas that you plan to focus on if elected?

The major issues to focus on are the economy, COVID-19 and legalizing recreational marijuana, bringing in a casino to Bridgeport and legalizing sports betting.