Good gourd: Shelton students show off decorating skills

Shelton Intermediate School students showed off their artistic talents in the 2020 SIS Virtual Pumpkin Decorating Contest.

Intermediate school students displayed their artistic flare in the school’s first virtual pumpkin decoration contest.

The Student Council sponsored the event, which was open to all students, according to council advisor William Maloney.

“I think this offers the kids some sort of a feeling of normalcy and being connected to the school,” Maloney said. “It was open to all. Participants were from not only students attending school, but also by distance learners.”

Maloney said there were “some tremendous entries, showing great originality, design and school spirit.” The winners, as voted on by the teachers and staff, were Milani Zukowski for Originality and Gizel Moonrose for Best School Spirit. Each winner received an Amazon gift card.

