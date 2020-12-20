Gov. Newsom challenged to address Senate's lack of diversity KATHLEEN RONAYNE, Associated Press Dec. 20, 2020 Updated: Dec. 20, 2020 9:21 a.m.
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a COVID-19 testing facility in Valencia, Calif. As California Gov. Gavin Newsom weighs whom to appoint to the Senate to fulfill the rest of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' term, he's facing pressure to name a Latino or a Black woman.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Should California get its first Latino U.S. senator or should the 100-member chamber maintain one Black woman’s voice?
That's a weight on California Gov. Gavin Newsom's shoulders as he considers his pick to serve out the rest of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' Senate term through 2022. That the choice is left to one governor has some observers frustrated with the persistent lack of racial diversity in the Senate and what they view as both parties' failure to do much about it.
KATHLEEN RONAYNE