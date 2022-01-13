Gov. Polis: Colorado strong after year of pandemic, disaster

DENVER (AP) — Gov. Jared Polis sought to rally a state besieged by a year of natural disasters, a mass shooting and the coronavirus pandemic Thursday, declaring in his annual state of the state address that Colorado will meet those challenges and others compounded by the increasing cost of living and spreading concerns about crime.

The Democratic governor told lawmakers his administration is seeking to make record investments in K-12 education, a longtime Polis priority, tackle climate change, curb the costs of doing business and bolster the health care system to address mental health challenges and the strain on health care workers and systems posed by the pandemic.