LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraskans should be allowed to “return to normal” as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to fall in the state.

“Our case counts and hospitalization rates are dropping with each passing day," Ricketts said in a statement Thursday. "It’s a promising sign that we are moving to endemic stage of COVID. It’s important that we pursue policies that let Nebraskans return to normal while continuing to live with the virus.”