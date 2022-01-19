Gov. issues emergency order over green crab infestation

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has issued an emergency order to address the exponential population growth of the invasive European green crab within the Lummi Nation’s Sea Pond, Makah Bay, Grays Harbor, and Willapa Bay.

The emergency order was issued Wednesday in an effort toward eradicating the invasive species and preventing permanent establishment, which would particularly harm endangered species, impact resources that are part of the cultural identity of Washington Tribes and Native peoples, affect small businesses and low-income communities, The Bellingham Herald reported.