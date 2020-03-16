Governor: Large gatherings, eating out at restaurants banned

Rhode Island officials on Monday banned large gatherings and ordered restaurants and bars to end dine-in service as the total number of cases of the new coronavirus in the state has risen to 21.

Here’s the latest coronavirus developments in the state:

ONE NEW CASE

Rhode Island now has 21 presumptive cases of the virus that causes the disease COVID-19, according to Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state's Department of Health. That's up from 20 cases as of Sunday.

Alexander-Scott said the latest patient is a woman in her 40s who has been hospitalized, but is considered stable. She said hospital officials are currently investigating how she contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, more than 300 people have already tested negative for the virus and about 150 tests are pending, the health department said Monday.

There are also about 2,300 people being self-quarantined in the state, with about 1,700 of them linked to Cranston High School West, health officials said.

LARGE GATHERINGS BANNED

Rhode Islanders have been ordered not to host or attend gatherings of 25 people or more.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said that's in line with recent restrictions imposed in neighboring Massachusetts, which has among the highest number of cases in the country.

NO DINING OUT

Effective Tuesday through March 30, there will be no on-premise food consumption for restaurants, bars, coffee shops, or other food establishments in Rhode Island.

Establishments with a food license can continue to conduct pick-up, drive-thru and delivery only, Raimondo said.

She also stressed that food service workers feeling ill shouldn't report to work.

MAJOR MALL SHUTTERED

The popular, downtown Providence Place Mall will be shut down, effective Tuesday, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Monday.

The Democrat also noted his administration ordered two local establishments — a strip club and a cafe— to close until further notice over the weekend for large crowds.

Gov. Raimondo encouraged the state's other malls to take similar steps, noting that too many shopping facilities were packed with customers over the weekend.

CHURCHES CLOSED

Catholic churches in Rhode Island are suspending Mass services effective Tuesday until further notice, Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin announced.

Funerals and weddings may continue, but must be celebrated without Mass and every effort should be made to limit the size of the crowd to “necessary participants only,” he said.

Churches should also remain open during the day for personal prayer, confessions and other smaller scale religious practices where possible, Tobin added.

SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF

The state will seek special federal funding to help small business owners weather the virus' widening economic impacts, Raimondo said Monday.

The “economic injury disaster declaration” would allow small businesses to receive low-interest loans to cover operational costs, the governor said.

FEDERAL FRUSTRATION

Raimondo voiced frustration with the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic on Monday.

She said Rhode Island needs faster access to its stockpile of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She also urged the federal authorities to pass a stimulus package to help states replenish their unemployment insurance coffers and compensate parents for childcare costs, among other things.

“I am out of patience. I don't know how to get through to them," Raimondo said ahead of a Monday call with other governors and the president’s staff. "This is not okay how the federal government is responding to this. We all need to raise our voices.”

ABOUT THE VIRUS

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

