Governor asks court to release 38 Studios grand jury records

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is asking the state Supreme Court to release records from the grand jury investigation into the state's deal with a video game company owned by former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling.

The Providence Journal reports Raimondo's senior counsel Claire Richards argued Thursday in court that Raimondo has standing to bring the case because the company's collapse cost the state millions of dollars and hindered economic development programs.

Rhode Island invested $75 million in 2010 to lure 38 Studios from Massachusetts. Two years later, the company went bankrupt.

Richards says the public has a right to know how taxpayer money was handled.

Justices expressed concerns about opening grand jury records.

Assistant Attorney General Michael Field argued against the release, urging justices not to undermine secrecy rules.