Governor names pick for vacancy on Nye County Commission

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak has named his pick for a vacancy on the Nye County Commission.

Sisolak announced the appointment of Bruce Jabbour on Friday. Jabbour will represent District 1, succeeding Richard Gardner, who died in late October.

Sisolak said Jabbour brings extensive knowledge of the tourism and hospitality industry.

“I am confident his experiences will make him an outstanding county commissioner and serve the people of Nye County with honor and distinction,” Sisolak said in a statement.

Jabbour, the senior vice president of operations for Tonopah Hospitality Services/North Tonopah Development, will serve a two-year term on the commission.

Jabbour moved to Nevada in 1988 and lives in Tonopah with his family.