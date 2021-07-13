Governor signs K-12 funding budget aimed at creating equity

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a $17.1 billion K-12 budget Tuesday in Grand Rapids in an effort to close a decadeslong funding gap among school districts in Michigan.
The new budget raises overall funding for schools by 10%, and brings per-student state aid minimum to $8,700 per-student. This change will raise per-student funding by $589 in the majority of Michigan's school districts while the districts that already receive the most funding will get a $171 per-student increase.