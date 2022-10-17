Governor to end California coronavirus emergency in February

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's coronavirus emergency will officially end in February as Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state has enough resources and plans to manage the pandemic without the need for a formal declaration that gives the governor power to suspend or change laws.
His office made the announcement Monday, saying the delay until next year will give the state’s health care system any flexibility it still needs for a possible winter surge in cases and hospitalizations, and give everyone enough time to prepare for the phaseout.