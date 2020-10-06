Governor vetoes reforms to land use law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed legislation that reformed parts of Vermont's land use law known as Act 250, saying it fails to simplify the regulatory process or protect recreational trails.

Scott vetoed the bill on Monday, but also signed an executive order that he said provides regulatory certainty for recreational trails.

“With this bill, the Legislature has created more regulatory uncertainty, not less,” he wrote in his veto message. “Our outdoor recreation economy, and the groups that help to maintain and preserve these networks, need a regulatory framework that is responsible, respectful and stable."

His order directs the commissioner of the Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation to make recommendations for an alternative program based on best practices for the oversight of planning, construction, use and maintenance of the recreational trails in the Vermont Trails System.

“Nothing in this bill modernizes or improves the Act 250 process — something that is widely agreed to be necessary after fifty years of existence," Scott wrote.