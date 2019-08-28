Governors endorse better Boston-Providence rail service

BOSTON (AP) — The governors of Massachusetts and Rhode Island are both behind a plan to bolster and speed up commuter rail service between Boston and Providence.

The concept, while long pushed by Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, appeared to gain life Tuesday when she and Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said upgrading rail service between the capital cities was part of ongoing talks between the states.

Both said improved service along the corridor would help relieve traffic congestion on the region's highways.

Baker says the top priority is figuring out how to run an express train.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority trains from Providence to Boston can take up to 74 minutes. Amtrak trains are faster but much more expensive.

Raimondo says Rhode Island needs more and faster rail service.