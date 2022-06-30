Grads of first US Apple Developer Academy feted in Detroit

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DETROIT (AP) — The inaugural class of the Detroit Apple Developer Academy, a free program that teaches students the fundamentals of coding, design, marketing and project management, celebrated its unique accomplishment during a ceremony Thursday.

The academy in Detroit for people interested in a career in the app economy is the first in North America and was launched as part of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

“Can you believe it? That you're here at this moment where all your hard work has paid off,” Lisa Jackson, the tech giant's vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, asked the graduates. “I do want to be among the first to say congratulations."

The 90 grads range in age from 18 to 64 and include a high school student, a pastor and a mother and son.

The academy is supported by Michigan State University and the Gilbert Family Foundation and Rocket Companies. Michigan State supplies the program's instructors and mentors, while the Gilbert Family Foundation and Rocket Companies provide money and space.

“As a Black man in America, it is hard to find opportunities like this that gives you the skills to get started in tech," said graduate Mario Crippen, a 28-year-old from Detroit. He added that he was thankful for the "chance to change the narrative around Black tech and making my son proud of his dad.”

Crippen and his classmates received 10 months of training, with all equipment needed for iOS development provided. Graduates developed new apps now available on — or soon coming to — the iPhone app store that address a range of consumer needs, including travel, health and wellness and more.

Academy grads have earned jobs at companies such as General Motors, Ford and Rocket Mortgage. One was accepted into Michigan State's engineering college, an accomplishment that earned a shoutout from school President Samuel Stanley during Thursday's ceremony.

“I'm going to be the first to welcome you to MSU,” Stanley said, pointing to Paul Campbell, who completed his high school requirements in the morning while attending academy classes in the afternoon.

The Detroit Apple Developer Academy is accepting applications from people 18 and older for the upcoming class on a rolling basis.