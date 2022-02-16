Grand jury indicts 8 North Carolinians for voter fraud

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Eight people have been indicted by a grand jury for voter fraud in a North Carolina county following an investigation by the state Board of Elections, a prosecutor said.

District Attorney Jon David’s office said investigators with the elections board presented numerous cases of individuals swearing falsely in a primary or general election to a Brunswick County grand jury last week, the StarNews of Wilmington reported. There have been two arrests as of Tuesday evening, according to David's office.